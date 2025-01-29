Lamparter on competitor Riiber: “A shock!”

Stefan Rettenegger said that Riiber would go down very well. "We like him very much, even if he has beaten us a few times. He is 100 percent dedicated to the sport." For his brother Thomas, Riiber is THE combined skier, as he noted in an online press conference. "When he's gone, it's a big hole. He's also great as a person." For Martin Fritz, the Scandinavian "has had an incredible influence on the sport. He has an incredibly high level on the hill and is also very strong on the cross-country ski run. He is an icon."