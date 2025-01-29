Four out of ten Styrians choose an apprenticeship

Proportion of apprentices has been similar for decades

During the semester break, it is traditionally time for many young Styrians to make a decision: Do I continue to go to school? Or do I opt for an apprenticeship? The proportion of 15-year-olds in the province who choose an apprenticeship has remained almost unchanged for decades at around 40 percent, according to the Chamber of Commerce. Nevertheless, 4534 new apprentices in 2024 represent a slight decline of 5.3%: "This is mainly due to the challenging framework conditions, but also to demographic developments," says WKO Styria President Josef Herk. 5283 final apprenticeship examinations were passed last year.