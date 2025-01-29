Slight decline
Four out of ten Styrians choose an apprenticeship
The number of apprentices in Styria is falling slightly. 988 immediately available apprenticeship positions are offset by 787 applicants - a surplus of 201 positions. Which professions are particularly popular, particularly curious and completely new.
Semir Dzambic from Graz actually wanted to become an automotive technician - "then I got a taste of it with my mom, who also works in nursing," says the 16-year-old. And that's how Dzambic became one of the first nursing apprentices in Styria: he has been learning at Kages LKH Graz II since September. According to the Styrian Chamber of Commerce, there are a total of 12 young people in Styria who started the new nursing assistant apprenticeship last year.
"I like working with people," explains Dzambic. "Soon I'll be 17, then I'll be allowed to work directly with patients. Now I bring food and drinks, disinfect surfaces and refill things. I really enjoy it!" The young man from Graz also wants to combine his apprenticeship with a school-leaving certificate. "And then maybe study to become a qualified healthcare and nursing professional."
I got a taste of nursing with my mom. It was clear to me that it was the right profession. I like working with people and would recommend the nursing apprenticeship to others.
Semir Dzambic, Lehrling am LKH Graz II
Proportion of apprentices has been similar for decades
During the semester break, it is traditionally time for many young Styrians to make a decision: Do I continue to go to school? Or do I opt for an apprenticeship? The proportion of 15-year-olds in the province who choose an apprenticeship has remained almost unchanged for decades at around 40 percent, according to the Chamber of Commerce. Nevertheless, 4534 new apprentices in 2024 represent a slight decline of 5.3%: "This is mainly due to the challenging framework conditions, but also to demographic developments," says WKO Styria President Josef Herk. 5283 final apprenticeship examinations were passed last year.
The opportunities for apprentices are certainly diverse. "In Styria, apprentices were trained in around 170 professions last year. Metal technology is still the top apprenticeship occupation in our province. Almost 2,000 young people are learning it," says Christian Kolbl, Head of the Apprenticeship and Master Craftsman Examination Office at the Chamber of Commerce. But there are also rare, exciting professions: two Styrians are currently learning the profession of harmonica maker, two apprentices are becoming glassblowers and one is a well builder!
The demand for apprentices is high in almost every sector, even if trade is weakening due to the economic situation, it is not possible to make a blanket judgment for an entire sector.
Christian Kolbl, Leiter der Lehrlings- und Meisterprüfungsstelle in der WKO
Vegetarian cook apprenticeship starts in summer
A new apprenticeship that will start this summer is the politically hotly debated vegetarian chef apprenticeship. Details of exactly what the apprenticeship will look like are still pending. "It's certainly an enrichment for the industry," says gastronomy chairman Klaus Friedl. "But it is of course a specialization, and those who specialize are limited on the job market," he adds.
The vegan cult restaurant Ginko in Graz welcomes the new teaching: "It's great and absolutely good," says operator Albin Gilma. "There are more and more vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians." However, the restaurant does not want to train any apprentices itself.
