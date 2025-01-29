Pilnacek’s widow destroyed cell phone with Bunsen burner

Two books will be published in February on the passing of the deceased former head of justice Christian Pilnacek. Above all, the questions of what exactly happened on the night of his death and what happened to Pilnacek's laptop and cell phone afterwards also seem to be of great importance for the case. As is well known, the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption initiated proceedings concerning the seizure of Pilnacek's IT equipment by the police in Lower Austria. The suspicion is that the police demanded that Pilnacek's girlfriend Karin Wurm hand over the equipment without sufficient authorization.