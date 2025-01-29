Why Carinthia needs apprentices so urgently

All of this is so important. The young are our future. They need to be positively attuned to the future and be attuned, they need to look forward to their future and ours. That's what often goes wrong today. That is also what we, the generations of parents and grandparents, have to pass on. Much more than ideas. Much more than any pressure. It starts in the morning, by the way. What do we convey there? Do we show that we are looking forward to the day? To our tasks, to our work? Or do we prefer to grumble that we don't really feel like it and that the weekend is still oh so far away...