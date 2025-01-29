Big start to the fair
Why Carinthia needs apprentices so urgently
It is now common knowledge how important apprenticeships are for the working world of the future. But why is that? On the occasion of the big apprenticeship fair, which starts on Thursday, the "Krone" took a closer look at the importance and prospects of dual training.
Thursday is the day: thousands of interested pupils can explore their professional future at the seventh Carinthian Apprenticeship Fair. 130 apprenticeship professions will present themselves to the next generation and try to convince the skilled workers of tomorrow. After all, there is hardly anything that concerns the Carinthian economy as much as the shortage of personnel, which, according to forecasts, will even worsen in the future: "According to a study commissioned by AMS Carinthia 2023, the number of people in Carinthia of working age between 15 and 64 will fall by around 50,000 to around 310,000 by 2040," emphasizes AMS Carinthia.
Which sectors are looking for young talent
658 apprenticeship positions were open on average in 2024. Although this is around 10 percent fewer than in the previous year, there was an annual average of around 12 percent more Carinthians looking for an apprenticeship (442 apprenticeship seekers in 2024). "The risk of becoming unemployed later on is 3.5 times higher with a compulsory school leaving certificate than with an apprenticeship qualification - because qualified specialists are always in demand, even in economically difficult times," recalls Melanie Jann, Deputy Managing Director of the AMS.
The apprenticeship fair 2025
- Thursday (30.1) to Saturday (1.2) - from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
- Where: Exhibition halls 1 and 2, Klagenfurt
- Admission free of charge
- Guided tours or explore on your own
- Multifaceted program: Info sessions, duel of the chefs, live podcasts, etc...
- All additional information can be found here.
7199 apprentices were in training in Carinthia as of December 31, 2024: "Dual training is an important pillar for promoting equal opportunities. Every young person, regardless of their origin or school background, deserves the opportunity to develop their talents and find stable career prospects," also emphasizes Günther Goach, President of the Carinthian Chamber of Labour, which offers young people career guidance with lectures and workshops as well as interactive tools such as "Jopsy" and advice sessions.
Open apprenticeship positions in professions in 2024
- Construction: 62
- Metal/electrical professions: 119
- Wood: 36
- Trade: 143
- Tourism: 164
- Cleaning: 5
- Technical occupations: 6
- Office occupations: 32
- Health: 17
Higher pay for apprentices
This is where the apprenticeship fair comes into play again, because: "Who knows, for example, that there are 215 apprenticeships to choose from or that - as a recent analysis by Statistics Austria shows - not only is it quicker to start a job after an apprenticeship, but the average salary is also higher than after completing a BHS or AHS Matura?" says Benno Tosini, Head of the Apprenticeship Office at the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce, inviting young people to the fair.
"The apprenticeship fair is not only an opportunity to get to know professions, but also a chance to strengthen young people on their path. The future belongs to them - and we must do everything we can to prepare them for this future," agrees Goach.
It's apprenticeship fair time again in the country. And we will once again be welcoming thousands of pupils. And observe how they react, what they like, where and how they identify themselves. And we will talk to them about what they would like to do, how they see their future.
All of this is so important. The young are our future. They need to be positively attuned to the future and be attuned, they need to look forward to their future and ours. That's what often goes wrong today. That is also what we, the generations of parents and grandparents, have to pass on. Much more than ideas. Much more than any pressure. It starts in the morning, by the way. What do we convey there? Do we show that we are looking forward to the day? To our tasks, to our work? Or do we prefer to grumble that we don't really feel like it and that the weekend is still oh so far away...
Enthusiasm for the future, that's what this apprenticeship fair wants to radiate. That is one of its and our core tasks. Together with our partners and co-organizers, and above all together with all exhibitors, we want to show what is possible in Carinthia and how you can live a good, fulfilling and successful life. With work that is ideally more of a vocation than a job.
From Thursday, schools will flood the fair, but Saturday will be the most important day; the public day. That's when the young people come back; with their parents, siblings, grandparents, perhaps aunts and uncles. Choosing a career is always something that concerns the whole family, because there is simply so much to think about.
Just two more thoughts on this:
- It's good to have a say, to give tips, to make well-meaning recommendations. "Look, this is a safe industry", or something like that. But it is just as important to listen to the feelings of young people. What "suits" them, what makes them "tick"? You can see this so clearly at the apprenticeship fair; in their eyes, especially at the "hands-on stations"... After all, what good is the safest job if you feel like you're in the wrong movie? And that brings us to
- Time is never lost; you just don't use it or use it wrong.... So a career change at a young age isn't a break, but an enrichment. Especially if you choose the dual training options that are so great in Carinthia, such as apprenticeship with Matura or apprenticeship after Matura. It's better to get started than to stay in the wrong movie.
The apprenticeship fair is the future in every respect. See you there. The young and the generations of parents and grandparents. Let's look to the future together. With joy, confidence and enthusiasm. Let's put our hands on it.
