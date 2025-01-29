Ski drama: This is how badly the Streif victim was hit

"Another operation in eight weeks"

Schramm has been badly hit. He has already undergone two operations, but that's not all. "I definitely need another operation in eight weeks' time, when both cruciate ligaments will be done. You couldn't do everything at once. It will definitely be a long time. And when I look ahead now: If I could ski again next March - if everything goes well - then the next race is in sight in 18 to 20 months," said the unlucky skier.