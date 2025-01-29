"Race in 20 months"
Ski drama: This is how badly the Streif victim was hit
A nasty fall on the Streif has bitter consequences for Jacob Schramm. After his serious knee injury, the German ski racer can barely walk.
A week ago, Jacob Schramm crashed heavily in the second downhill training run on the legendary Streif. After the Seidlalm jump, the German fell backwards and then crashed into the safety net. Even the first pictures did not bode well. The 26-year-old's knee was twisted - Schramm sat in the snow with his face contorted in pain.
The dire diagnosis: torn cruciate ligaments in both knees and a slight concussion. The ambitious athlete has a long ordeal ahead of him. A video now shows Schramm making his first attempts to walk in hospital. The German is dependent on a walking aid and the support of a nurse.
"Another operation in eight weeks"
Schramm has been badly hit. He has already undergone two operations, but that's not all. "I definitely need another operation in eight weeks' time, when both cruciate ligaments will be done. You couldn't do everything at once. It will definitely be a long time. And when I look ahead now: If I could ski again next March - if everything goes well - then the next race is in sight in 18 to 20 months," said the unlucky skier.
"I am and will remain a fighter"
Nevertheless, Schramm can already be seen with a smile on his face again in a picture on social media. "I am and will remain a fighter," he promises.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
