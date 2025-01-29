Million euro project
Davis Cup will soon be possible in Oberpullendorf too
The tennis facility of the Sport-Hotel-Kurz in Oberpullendorf has long since become a fixed address for national and international tournaments. Excavators were brought in at the beginning of the week. The facility is getting a new center court suitable for international tournaments with grandstands for up to 600 fans.
"It currently looks like everything will be ready for the national championships in June," says Burgenland's tennis president and host Günter Kurz, who is looking forward to the new jewel box and the 17th edition of the domestic championships in Oberpullendorf.
The event will not only offer an ideal view of the action from the grandstands built into the hillside, but also from the hotel terrace. "We hosted the U18 European Championships here in 2024 and will continue to host international youth tournaments in the future. The tennis academy, which we have been successfully running here with Wolfgang Thiem for two years, will also benefit from this." Kurz knows that the approximately two million euros from the federal and state governments will be put to good use: "It's a clear commitment from politicians and an investment in our young people." And it also opens up the possibility of bringing Davis Cup home matches to Burgenland in the future.
