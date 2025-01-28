EU and USA want “maximum pressure” on Putin

Trump demands more defense spending from Europeans

More than a week after the new US President Donald Trump took office, the new administration's stance on Ukraine remains difficult to decipher. During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized the extensive US military aid for Ukraine - but after taking office, he threatened Russia with additional sanctions if the country did not conclude a peace agreement. After his inauguration, Trump also threatened the EU member states with punitive tariffs, as this was the only way the USA would be "treated correctly". Trump also called on the Europeans to spend five percent of their annual economic output on defense. In December, Trump called on EU member states to import more oil and gas from the US in order to avoid tariffs.