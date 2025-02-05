Wallners: Dreampop into hearts and souls

Entering other worlds

"It's nice to write something that opens up spaces, but can also leave a lot open. We are already in a dream world, and this world can have all colors and shapes - depending on the mood. Sometimes it's very scenic, sometimes more concrete. Like with 'Dreaming Of The Sea', where we simply thought of the sea. Writing a song also means entering another world. That's why the real world doesn't have to be bad, but it's often nice to be able to let yourself fall in somewhere else and sink into this other world." Visualization is also important here, with videos or matching visualizers providing an additional visual component to the sound. The song "Old Fashioned" works for the Wallners almost according to the principle of "nomen est omen". "It's an incentive for us not to keep up with the speed of the world and the latest trends. Music can also be a refuge and slow things down - that's where we feel more at home."