Virus causes meningitis in chamois

"The virus-positive ticks on the chamois were 'Ixodes ricinus' ticks, also known as 'common wood tick', which are the main carriers of the TBE virus," he explained. These common ticks could also potentially transmit ACEV to humans if they are bitten by an infected tick. "As chamois are closely related to goats, and somewhat more closely related to sheep, the possibility of infection via raw milk products from these animal species is probably higher," Nowotny said. We know from the TBE virus that there are many viruses in the raw milk of affected animals. However, they are completely destroyed during pasteurization.