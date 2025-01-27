“Our worries are greater than ever”

Babler and Kogler warn against FPÖ

On the occasion of Remembrance Day, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler warned against the Europe-wide "shift to the right and the associated attacks on democracy and human rights". In light of this, it is particularly important to "protect democracy and strengthen cohesion", Babler said in a press release with regard to the "Kickl-FPÖ", which has diverse and close links to right-wing extremists and endangers democracy. Similar reminders also came from Green Party leader Werner Kogler: "It is up to us to fulfill our obligation to remember. Especially now, when the door to the Chancellery is to be opened for a right-wing extremist. The ÖVP, the former party of the state, is burdening itself with a historical debt by misusing voters' votes," said Kogler in the short message service X.