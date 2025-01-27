Holocaust Remembrance Day
“Our worries are greater than ever”
On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the victims of the Nazi regime were commemorated in parliament on Monday. There were no political speeches this year. Instead, there was a dialog between pupils and contemporary witness Erika Freeman.
The now 97-year-old fled to the USA at the age of 12 and later became a prominent and recognized psychotherapist. Over the past 20 years, Freeman has been back in Austria more and more to speak out against forgetting as a contemporary witness. The German presenter and cabaret artist Dirk Stermann dedicated a novel to her, excerpts of which were read aloud by actress Maria Köstlinger in parliament on Monday.
Freeman herself promoted humanity: "When you do something good, it does you good." You can't love everyone, but you can be nice to everyone - "being polite isn't bad either". She also believes that hope should not be lost: "The fact that I am sitting here is truly the wonder of the world." National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) was the first of those present to give a standing ovation.
The President of the National Council had invited guests to the commemorative event. Second President Peter Haubner (ÖVP) and Third President Doris Bures (SPÖ) were unable to attend due to business trips. In addition to Federal Council President Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler (ÖVP) and representatives of all parties, only President Rosenkranz was present. Jewish organizations had called for a boycott of the event, as the invitation had been issued by the Freedom Party member, among others.
Book protest against the ÖVP
The ÖVP was also taken to task. In protest against their government negotiations with the Freedom Party, a VP representative was presented with a history textbook by Alon Ishay, President of the Jewish Austrian University Students.
At the 15th memorial event organized by the association "Jetzt.Zeichen. Setzen" association at Heldenplatz, the possible chancellorship of FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was also in the foreground. According to the organizers, 1500 people attended the event. Claudia Prutscher, Vice President of the Jewish Community, said that although the danger had been seen, it had probably been underestimated. People had believed too much in the promises of the parties not to make Kickl Federal Chancellor.
Everyone must take a stand against anti-Semitism, because this is the only way we can ensure that 'never forget' actually becomes 'never again'.
Karoline Edtstadler
Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth
Worried look towards the Federal Chancellery
Now we have to take a "more than worried look towards the Federal Chancellery", said Prutscher: "Our worries are greater than ever before." Lia Guttmann from the Jewish Austrian University Students also looked angrily in the direction of the ÖVP. When Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) announces a daily fight against anti-Semitism, but the People's Party wants to make Kickl chancellor, people are spitting on the non-existent graves of their grandparents.
Representatives of the Roma and Sinti Students' Union also expressed their concern about the protection of minorities under an FPÖ-led government and drew parallels with the rise of National Socialism. Organizer Niki Kunrath, Member of Parliament for the Vienna Green Party, said that 80 years after the fall of National Socialism, Austria was now facing the threat of an extreme right-wing government for the first time.
Prior to this, there were once again numerous appeals and reminders on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp, including from the heavily criticized ÖVP and FPÖ parties. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) warned that "especially in these times" it is a responsibility and an obligation to actively promote a culture of remembrance. "Everyone must take a stand against anti-Semitism, as this is the only way we can ensure that 'never forget' actually becomes 'never again'," said Edtstadler in a statement.
Babler and Kogler warn against FPÖ
On the occasion of Remembrance Day, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler warned against the Europe-wide "shift to the right and the associated attacks on democracy and human rights". In light of this, it is particularly important to "protect democracy and strengthen cohesion", Babler said in a press release with regard to the "Kickl-FPÖ", which has diverse and close links to right-wing extremists and endangers democracy. Similar reminders also came from Green Party leader Werner Kogler: "It is up to us to fulfill our obligation to remember. Especially now, when the door to the Chancellery is to be opened for a right-wing extremist. The ÖVP, the former party of the state, is burdening itself with a historical debt by misusing voters' votes," said Kogler in the short message service X.
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also expressed his cautionary words. The "remembrance of this darkest chapter in our country's history" must above all be a reminder to "always stand up for our freedom, our democracy and especially for human dignity". Politicians have a particularly great responsibility to "remove the breeding ground for all types of extremism and ensure a stable, vibrant democracy", Kickl said in a press release, citing in particular the defense of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
