South Korea: Bird DNA discovered on crashed plane

Aircraft to be completely dismantled for investigation

The deadliest accident in South Korean aviation history occurred at the end of December. A passenger plane of the South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air coming from Thailand landed at Muan International Airport without its landing gear deployed, skidded across the runway and was completely destroyed by the hard impact against a wall. 179 of the 181 passengers lost their lives in the accident. According to the investigators, the next phase of the investigation will involve dismantling the aircraft's engines and examining the individual components in detail.