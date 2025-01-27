Becomes an educational center
US foundation buys Auschwitz commandant’s house
A US foundation against extremism has bought the former villa of Auschwitz commander Rudolf Höss. The house, which stands right next to the former German extermination camp, is to become a research and education center.
According to the Counter Extremism Project (CEP), the focus will be on the fight against anti-Semitism and extremism. The foundation is supported in its project by UNESCO, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The seemingly idyllic private and family life of war criminal Rudolf Höss was recently the subject of the Oscar-nominated Holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest". Höß moved into the official villa in 1940; his wife Hedwig described the house as a "paradise". The extermination camp began directly behind the garden wall, the barracks of which can also be seen from the rooms.
The villa is not located on the site of today's memorial and was previously in private Polish ownership. On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, it is now being made accessible to the public for the first time.
Höß extradited and sentenced to death
Around 1.1 million people died here between 1940 and 1945, most of them Jews. They were shot, murdered in gas chambers or died of hunger and disease.
Höß was in charge of the camp from 1940 to 1944. After the end of the war, he went into hiding but was tracked down near Flensburg, extradited to Poland and sentenced to death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.