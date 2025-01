Felix Leitner is slowly getting into his stride ahead of the World Championships

Leitner showed a spirited performance in the last race before the World Championships in Lenzerheide in mid-February. The sprint 42nd from Friday improved by 26 places. "Today the race was finally the way I wanted it to be. I made good progress right from the start and was able to show what I'm actually capable of at the shooting range," said Leitner. Patrick Jakob finished 37th behind Eder, while David Komatz (47th) and Fabian Müllauer (48th) missed out on World Cup points.