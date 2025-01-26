Unconscious from alcohol
Styrian ski resort: 13 accidents in 24 hours!
Between Friday and Saturday afternoon, there were a total of 13 incidents in 24 hours in the Planai, Hochwurzen and Reiteralm winter sports regions - all near Schladming in the Liezen district. The rescue and piste teams are currently facing above-average demands.
There were several incidents on the Planai on Friday. In the morning, at around 9.30 a.m., a 68-year-old Upper Austrian and a 61-year-old Dutchman collided on a descent. The Dutchman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Schladming.
In the afternoon, at around 4 p.m., a 41-year-old man from Lower Austria fell through his own fault and injured his knee to an indeterminate degree.
Around 15 minutes later, there was another accident involving a third party, when a 47-year-old vacation guest from Poland fell and injured his knee in a collision with a previously unknown person.
Skier unconscious from alcohol
In the evening, at around 5.45 p.m., several alpine emergencies led to operations by the piste rescue team. Three people under the influence of alcohol, including a 19-year-old from the Waidhofen an der Thaya district, a 20-year-old from the Sankt Pölten district and an 18-year-old from the Mattersburg district, were unable to continue their descents on their own. One of the victims was unconscious and had to be taken to hospital. The other two remained uninjured.
Several accidents also occurred on Saturday in the Hochwurzen, Planai and Reiteralm ski areas. In the morning (11.30 am), a 41-year-old Viennese woman collided with a child on the Hochwurzen. She fell and was injured and taken to hospital in Schladming.
In the afternoon there were two accidents due to personal negligence. At 1.30 pm, a 44-year-old German fell on the Hochwurzen, and at 3.30 pm, a 29-year-old Dutchman fell on the Planai. Both were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
Schladming hospital called out
Later in the afternoon, at around 4 pm, there were two more collisions involving third parties. A 46-year-old German fell on the Planai after a collision with an unknown skier and sustained injuries, including a suspected skull contusion.
At the same time, a 46-year-old German woman fell on the Reiteralm after a collision with a previously unknown person and was also taken to hospital.
Shortly before 5.15 pm, a drunk skier caused an incident on the Planai when he skied into a group of four people. Nobody was injured.
