Styrian ski resort: 13 accidents in 24 hours!

Skier unconscious from alcohol

In the evening, at around 5.45 p.m., several alpine emergencies led to operations by the piste rescue team. Three people under the influence of alcohol, including a 19-year-old from the Waidhofen an der Thaya district, a 20-year-old from the Sankt Pölten district and an 18-year-old from the Mattersburg district, were unable to continue their descents on their own. One of the victims was unconscious and had to be taken to hospital. The other two remained uninjured.