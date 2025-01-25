Engineering skills pave the way through the mountain

Provincial Vice-President Udo Landbauer: "The Semmering Base Tunnel is a triumph of engineering, an economic driver and the foundation for a new era on the railways. The Semmering Base Tunnel will be a turbo for local and regional transport via the Wiener Neustadt junction. In future, you will be in Graz in one hour and 15 minutes from Wiener Neustadt. Economic areas such as the upper Mur Valley will grow together with southern Lower Austria and the result will be an unprecedented, strong axis between Lower Austria and Styria."