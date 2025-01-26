Australian Open
Final: Sinner against Zverev from 9.30 a.m. LIVE
Final at the Australian Open: Jannik Sinner meets Alexander Zverev. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 9.30 am - see ticker below.
It's the dream final of this year's Australian Open, at least as far as the seeding is concerned: In the final match between the world numbers one and two, defending champion Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will meet in their third Major final. The biggest difference at first glance: Sinner has won both previous finals at the highest level, while Zverev has lost both - in five sets to boot.
Sinner won his first major title last year after trailing 2:0 in sets against Daniil Medvedev and then went on to win the next one at the US Open. The 23-year-old from South Tyrol went into the final with the confidence of 20 wins in a row, but his physical deficits were evident. Against Holger Rune in the round of 16, he struggled with his circulation on a hot day, and in the semi-final against Ben Shelton he complained of slight cramps in the final. The South Tyrolean had kept the rallies particularly short.
Sinner only addressed the problems indirectly: "There are days when it's easier and days when I struggle a bit more." Even if the bookmakers see Zverev as the slight underdog, Sinner is evasive. "It's hard to say who the favorite is." What perhaps also speaks against the South Tyrolean, who grew up just a few kilometers from the Austrian border in Sexten, is his 2:4 record against the German.
Zverev with improved fitness
Zverev's fitness over the course of the tournament so far also speaks in his favor, as he was also able to save his strength after losing the semi-final to Novak Djokovic after a hard-fought first set. Focusing even more on fitness was a lesson learned from the French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, which he lost in five sets.
"I got tired then and I didn't want to go through that again this year," said Zverev. He brought fitness coach Jez Green back into his team, a decision he is very happy with.
Zverev is certainly overdue for his first major title. He actually already had this breakthrough on his hands in the 2020 US Open final, when he was unable to capitalize on a 2-0 set lead against Dominic Thiem. "Everyone knows what I'm chasing," Zverev said several times during the tournament.
