Final: Sinner against Zverev from 9.30 a.m. LIVE

Sinner won his first major title last year after trailing 2:0 in sets against Daniil Medvedev and then went on to win the next one at the US Open. The 23-year-old from South Tyrol went into the final with the confidence of 20 wins in a row, but his physical deficits were evident. Against Holger Rune in the round of 16, he struggled with his circulation on a hot day, and in the semi-final against Ben Shelton he complained of slight cramps in the final. The South Tyrolean had kept the rallies particularly short.