Bleiburg Carnival
“We are so teppat these days, what do we get for it”
The people of Bleiburg founded their carnival cabaret 30 years ago. Today, the performances in Bleiburg are among the funniest events in Austria. 60 members of the Bleiburg Cultural Initiative (KIB) work hard to make it happen.
Cabaret time, we're ready" - the fifth season has already begun with last year's rehearsals in the South Carinthian cultural town of Bleiburg. It ends after the 16 . performance in February! "It's a marathon for everyone, but we can do it," says Helmut Kutej, a man from the very beginning. The slogan of the cabaret artists, who have now been performing on stage for free for 30 years: "We're so teppat, what do we get for it?"
Castle ghosts hang around the Wiesenmarkt, Mrs. Mali (alias Silvana Kert) has secured an audience with the Pope. "Laughter is healthy, that's what we want," says Hermann Enzi, alias "Mr. Charly" and boss of the Lower Carinthian Mafia, who are attending a workshop against soil sealing. "In Bleiburg, we're building a retail park in the flood zone, such a dirty mess." Cabaret artist Christoph Visotschnig reveals: "Hoppalas are also part of it, but only we notice that anyway."
Punchlines, rhymes and songs
Mrs. Mali (Silvana Kert) - the audience with the Pope:
"We've been talking for a long time about going to Rome to see the Pope! But there was never time. First we built the house, then the children, then the grandchildren, then the puke was crowned. Once I had a hairdresser's appointment!"
Banking secrecy - Philipp Hainz, the rhymer:
"In a bank, I think that's right, the outfit is also pretty important. Fashionably top, almost vainly styled from head to toe. The cashmere silk slim-fit suit trousers are a feast for the eyes. The crease sharp at the front, gray tie with elastic. The suit skirt, what does the world cost, a creation by Lagerfeld."
Major effort by the community
A total of 60 members of the KIB are involved in the performances at Grenzlandheim. At the entrance, in front of the stage, backstage and with the technology. Host Stefan Breznik has been managing the catering for three decades and the "KIB-Combo" ensures that the hall shakes at every performance - and even more so when Professor Arthur Ottowitz steps on the gas with his harmonica.
But it wouldn't work without the help of the many enthusiastic KIB members. From the checkroom to the technical set-up to the changes on stage. "We are happy to do it, each of us helps where we can," says Gerhild Stöckl, who is responsible for the costumes of the actors together with Helga Hainz and Silke Gallo-Stöckl.
Doris Wulz is a hairdresser and brings 60wigswith her every year to
, which are then put on the actors and, of course, ingeniously styled. "I created the wigs. It's incredible fun to be here." Magdalena Hainz, Katja Enzi and Michaela Ograjensek are responsible for the make-up: "It's stressful, but one we wouldn't want to miss."
Everyone helps where there's a need
Master chimney sweep Peter Micelli, who has more than 80 years under his belt, is one of the people who leads the team. "We are a close-knit team, we all stick together." Alfred Dobnig, who keeps the guests' coats in the checkroom, agrees: "We are a very nice community, everyone helps out where needed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
