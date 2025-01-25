Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bleiburg Carnival

“We are so teppat these days, what do we get for it”

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 20:13

The people of Bleiburg founded their carnival cabaret 30 years ago. Today, the performances in Bleiburg are among the funniest events in Austria. 60 members of the Bleiburg Cultural Initiative (KIB) work hard to make it happen. 

0 Kommentare

Cabaret time, we're ready" - the fifth season has already begun with last year's rehearsals in the South Carinthian cultural town of Bleiburg. It ends after the 16 . performance in February! "It's a marathon for everyone, but we can do it," says Helmut Kutej, a man from the very beginning. The slogan of the cabaret artists, who have now been performing on stage for free for 30 years: "We're so teppat, what do we get for it?"

Castle ghosts hang around the Wiesenmarkt, Mrs. Mali (alias Silvana Kert) has secured an audience with the Pope. "Laughter is healthy, that's what we want," says Hermann Enzi, alias "Mr. Charly" and boss of the Lower Carinthian Mafia, who are attending a workshop against soil sealing. "In Bleiburg, we're building a retail park in the flood zone, such a dirty mess." Cabaret artist Christoph Visotschnig reveals: "Hoppalas are also part of it, but only we notice that anyway."

Punchlines, rhymes and songs

Mrs. Mali (Silvana Kert) - the audience with the Pope:

"We've been talking for a long time about going to Rome to see the Pope! But there was never time. First we built the house, then the children, then the grandchildren, then the puke was crowned. Once I had a hairdresser's appointment!"

Banking secrecy - Philipp Hainz, the rhymer:

"In a bank, I think that's right, the outfit is also pretty important. Fashionably top, almost vainly styled from head to toe. The cashmere silk slim-fit suit trousers are a feast for the eyes. The crease sharp at the front, gray tie with elastic. The suit skirt, what does the world cost, a creation by Lagerfeld."

The unemployed Mr. Charly, played by Hermann Enzi, deputy mayor of Bleiburg, has a lot in store again. It almost makes your skin crawl. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The unemployed Mr. Charly, played by Hermann Enzi, deputy mayor of Bleiburg, has a lot in store again. It almost makes your skin crawl.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
For 30 years, Philipp Hainz has been slipping into the role of orator and lashing out with rhymes. The Bleiburg native is also the artistic director of the cabaret. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
For 30 years, Philipp Hainz has been slipping into the role of orator and lashing out with rhymes. The Bleiburg native is also the artistic director of the cabaret.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Mrs. Mali, played by Silvana Kert, has even managed to secure an audience with the Pope. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Mrs. Mali, played by Silvana Kert, has even managed to secure an audience with the Pope.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

 

Major effort by the community
A total of 60 members of the KIB are involved in the performances at Grenzlandheim. At the entrance, in front of the stage, backstage and with the technology. Host Stefan Breznik has been managing the catering for three decades and the "KIB-Combo" ensures that the hall shakes at every performance - and even more so when Professor Arthur Ottowitz steps on the gas with his harmonica.

But it wouldn't work without the help of the many enthusiastic KIB members. From the checkroom to the technical set-up to the changes on stage. "We are happy to do it, each of us helps where we can," says Gerhild Stöckl, who is responsible for the costumes of the actors together with Helga Hainz and Silke Gallo-Stöckl.

Backstage: Daniel Malej, Matthias Visotschnig and Stefan Hangl get ready. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/Evelyn Hronek )
Backstage: Daniel Malej, Matthias Visotschnig and Stefan Hangl get ready.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/Evelyn Hronek )
The technical team - Jurij Opetnik, Timo Truschner and Thomas Tomitz. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The technical team - Jurij Opetnik, Timo Truschner and Thomas Tomitz.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Backstage: the hard-working helpers for make-up and hairstyling. Here Sabrina Nedved is being made up for her performance. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Backstage: the hard-working helpers for make-up and hairstyling. Here Sabrina Nedved is being made up for her performance.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Doris Wulz is a hairdresser and brings 60wigswith her every year to
, which are then put on the actors and, of course, ingeniously styled. "I created the wigs. It's incredible fun to be here." Magdalena Hainz, Katja Enzi and Michaela Ograjensek are responsible for the make-up: "It's stressful, but one we wouldn't want to miss."

Everyone helps where there's a need
Master chimney sweep Peter Micelli, who has more than 80 years under his belt, is one of the people who leads the team. "We are a close-knit team, we all stick together." Alfred Dobnig, who keeps the guests' coats in the checkroom, agrees: "We are a very nice community, everyone helps out where needed." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf