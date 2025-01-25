US doctor shocks with horror x-ray image

Cysts can be life-threatening

The man had only ended up in the emergency room of Dr. Ghali's hospital because he felt severe pain in his pelvic and thigh area after a fall. The doctor sounded shocked in the video accompanying the picture: "The cysts are everywhere, you can't even count them. The problem is that they can travel through the whole body." And this can be life-threatening if the hatched tapeworms trigger serious infections in the brain, nervous system or organs.