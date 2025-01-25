Vorteilswelt
Thousands of parasites

US doctor shocks with horror x-ray image

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 15:48

Acute disgust alert! The X-ray image of a man from Florida shocks even the medical profession. The white spots resembling grains of rice are mini cysts produced by tapeworm larvae. These had entered the patient's body because he had eaten undercooked pork.

Emergency physician Dr. Sam Ghali posted the X-ray on his X account as a warning to others "not to eat pork that is raw or undercooked under any circumstances". It was the craziest X-ray he had ever seen.

Patient had no idea about roommates in his body
The patient had no idea what kind of horror show was going on in his body - because he didn't feel it yet. Thousands of the tapeworm larvae contained in the pork had settled in his tissue around his abdomen and legs, causing the inflamed cysts to form.

The doctor's posting on X: 

Cysts can be life-threatening
The man had only ended up in the emergency room of Dr. Ghali's hospital because he felt severe pain in his pelvic and thigh area after a fall. The doctor sounded shocked in the video accompanying the picture: "The cysts are everywhere, you can't even count them. The problem is that they can travel through the whole body." And this can be life-threatening if the hatched tapeworms trigger serious infections in the brain, nervous system or organs.

Parasites discovered in time
In this case, the prognosis for the patient's recovery was very good because the parasites were discovered early and drug treatment could be started. But this is not always the case, according to Dr. Ghali: "Worldwide, 50,000 people die from cysticercosis every year. That's why it's so important to wash your hands thoroughly after touching raw pork and to cook the meat thoroughly before eating it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

