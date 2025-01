76ers celebrate spectacular win against Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors, led by 29-year-old Viennese center Jakob Pöltl, will be looking to continue their good run of four wins in five games on Sunday night (CET) in their second visit to the Atlanta Hawks in 48 hours. Coach Darko Rajakovic is calling for more concentration. "We have to hold onto the ball better," he said in view of the 20 turnovers in Thursday's 122:119 win. "You can't win consistently with that number of turnovers." The Raptors are averaging 15.5 turnovers per game this season.