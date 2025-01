Paszek fails in the quarter-finals in Sunderland

The Dornbirn native, who is ranked number 369 in the world, got off to the better start in the match. The 34-year-old earned two break points in the fifth game and then took her second chance to make it 3:2, an advantage that only lasted a short time. Her 22-year-old opponent (WTA no. 541) managed to break back in the very next game. Paszek then seemed a little off her game, also struggling with the conditions in the hall, having to surrender her serve again at 3:5 and subsequently also the first set at 3:6.