Simmering want to seize their chance for the play-offs

He is currently living in the German capital before moving to Düsseldorf in February. The moving boxes also contain a DVD of Rösler's favorite film "Fitzcarraldo" by director Werner Herzog with the legendary enfant terrible Klaus Kinski. "He tries to pull a ship over a mountain and manages it in the end. If you take that as a metaphor, then I didn't quite manage that with Badminton in Vienna," says the cineaste, making a bold comparison and taking stock of his involvement in Vienna. "We've come a long way in recent years, but I haven't quite managed to make badminton socially acceptable in Vienna."