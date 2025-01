Austrian fighter killed in Ukraine

On Thursday, several Russian airstrikes were reported from Ukraine, in which three people were killed and dozens more injured. The Ukrainian air force stated that Russia had fired four Iskander missiles against the city of Zaporizhia. It is located around 50 kilometers from the nuclear power plant of the same name, which has been occupied by the Russian army since 2022. Ukraine's air defense systems also intercepted 57 enemy drones, including Iranian "Shahed" drones, the air force said.