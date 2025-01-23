Domestic violence
More restraining orders last year
In Vorarlberg, the number of restraining orders rose last year, in contrast to the trend throughout Austria. The ifs sees this as a result of sensitization.
Last year, the police in Vorarlberg issued a total of 540 no trespassing and approach bans - an increase of seven percent compared to the previous year and therefore not in line with the national trend, which was on the decline in 2924. However, this development is not a cause for concern at the Vorarlberg Violence Protection Centre, where the increase in cases is not interpreted as such, but as the result of greater awareness. The increase "underlines the effectiveness of the intensive prevention work and the increasing awareness of the population in the area of violence and victim protection."
More consultations than in the previous year
However, it was not only the number of restraining orders and proximity orders that rose in 2024, the number of people seeking advice from the Violence Protection Center also increased. "Last year, 1110 victims took advantage of our counseling services - that's 67 more people than in the previous year," reports Angelika Wehinger, Head of the Violence Protection Center. In this case, too, the expert does not believe that there has been an actual increase in cases of violence: "This increase does not mean that domestic violence and stalking are on the rise, but rather illustrates the success of our intensive prevention work. People react more quickly and sensitively to violence," she says. Those affected are more likely to seek support from the police and counseling services at an early stage.
Various forms of violence - especially psychological violence - are more clearly perceived as such, which contributes to increased protection for victims. The ifs also works with perpetrators: People who are banned from entering or approaching the premises must complete mandatory violence prevention counseling. Mario Enzinger, head of the ifs advice centre for violence prevention, explains: "Our work aims to ensure that the perpetrator of violence takes responsibility for their actions and recognizes that violence is a conscious decision."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.