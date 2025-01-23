More restraining orders last year

More consultations than in the previous year

However, it was not only the number of restraining orders and proximity orders that rose in 2024, the number of people seeking advice from the Violence Protection Center also increased. "Last year, 1110 victims took advantage of our counseling services - that's 67 more people than in the previous year," reports Angelika Wehinger, Head of the Violence Protection Center. In this case, too, the expert does not believe that there has been an actual increase in cases of violence: "This increase does not mean that domestic violence and stalking are on the rise, but rather illustrates the success of our intensive prevention work. People react more quickly and sensitively to violence," she says. Those affected are more likely to seek support from the police and counseling services at an early stage.