Premier League: The title race in the conference

Liverpool also won their seventh game in the Champions League during the week. The Reds beat Lille 2:1 on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16. Things went well, but not quite as perfectly, in the league recently. Before the 2-0 win against Brentford, the league leaders had to settle for two draws against Man United and Nottingham. Now, however, a relegation candidate awaits with Ipswich - a win is a must.