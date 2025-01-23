Parents’ inn torched: son on trial

"Wants to run the business, knows nothing else"

The inn and carport could no longer be saved, the damage amounted to 1.5 million euros. In court, the trained catering specialist from his parents' business denied the accused intent. "I also want to rebuild and run the business," said the defendant. "That has always been my goal, I don't know anything else. That's why I'm now working in Ischgl for the season, so that I can learn something."