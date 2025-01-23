Family stands by him
Parents’ inn torched: son on trial
On Thursday, a 21-year-old will stand trial at Wels Regional Court for allegedly burning his parents' inn to the ground. Whether the blaze, which caused 1.5 million euros worth of damage, was actually caused by a piece of rubbish in the paper container will be determined in the course of the trial.
He was frustrated, drunk and thinking dark thoughts when the 21-year-old landlord's son came home from a friend's house on August 1st. He went upstairs to his room to get a cigarette. "I then smoked it downstairs by the carport and garbage area. My thoughts were somewhere else, namely with my best friend, who had shot himself, and two other friends who had died in traffic accidents," says the blameless man.
Carelessly flicked away
He then carelessly flicked the stub away in the direction of the container instead of into the ashtray. When he went back downstairs a little later to get a glass of water from the bar, he saw the bright flickering outside. "I ran out with a bucket of water, but bumped into a pile of crates and boxes, which immediately caught fire," says the 21-year-old meekly.
Frozen despite fire experience
Although he had been in the volunteer fire department for ten years and had also worked as a breathing apparatus wearer at fires, he was terrified at that moment. In the end, however, he woke his parents and left the pub with them.
"Wants to run the business, knows nothing else"
The inn and carport could no longer be saved, the damage amounted to 1.5 million euros. In court, the trained catering specialist from his parents' business denied the accused intent. "I also want to rebuild and run the business," said the defendant. "That has always been my goal, I don't know anything else. That's why I'm now working in Ischgl for the season, so that I can learn something."
Family sticks together
His relationship with his family has also been very good since the fire, "We stick together," says the 21-year-old. Despite the psychological treatment, the events still affect him: "We lost everything, I lost everything. Now I don't even have a photo of my cousin and my deceased friends."
If convicted, the 21-year-old faces up to ten years in prison; a verdict is due to be handed down later this afternoon.
