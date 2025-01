Municipality invests in fire departments despite austerity measures

A modern fire station for Eitweg

However, the Eitweg fire brigade's equipment depot also needed to be modernized. The roof was renewed and an extension was built for the vehicles. "We still have a lot to do," says commander Markus Pucher. The armory is still being made blackout-proof, the radio room and operations center are being expanded and the changing area is also being renovated. "Since last year, we have invested 1500 hours of our time in numerous measures. I've been on duty every day," says equipment manager Stefan Joham. 320,000 euros and 10,000 of our own funds are being invested.