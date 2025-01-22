Heino (86) shows the other face of the Gamsstadt

Kitz Legends Night at the luxury hotel with national hero Franz Klammer

Ski legends such as our national hero Franz Klammer and the German Hahnenkamm winner Thomas Dreßen were celebrated by those present at the Kitz Legends Night at the luxury Grand Tirolia hotel. Including the Sportalm family Ehrlich. Company founder Wilhelm with his wife Herta and daughter Ulli, who has long since taken over the reins of the traditional company, are looking forward to exciting races.