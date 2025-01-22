Vorteilswelt
"Krone" in Kitzbühel

Heino (86) shows the other face of the Gamsstadt

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 21:55

Wednesday saw the start of the party series in the course of the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel. The "Krone" was a guest of Kitz legend Klaus Rohrer-Haslmayr in Aurach and at the big film show of Kitz icon Hansi Hinterseer with wife Romana on the Seidlalm.

Kitzbühel doesn't always have to be associated with a great deal of hype when it becomes the ski Mecca of the Alps every year. In Aurach, just a stone's throw away from the Streif, these days are also celebrated, but in a more relaxed way.

Brettljause and feeding the wild animals 
As a guest of Klaus Rohrer-Haslmayr, he invited entrepreneur's wife Sissy Stumpf as well as folk song giant Heino and manager Helmut Werner to a snack followed by feeding the wild animals - and perhaps a schnapps or two afterwards.

Heino playing cards (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Heino playing cards
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Klaus Rohrer-Haslmayr with Heino with the wild animals (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Klaus Rohrer-Haslmayr with Heino with the wild animals
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

The host is known in the city like a colorful dog. Not only did he once make the famous Hansi Hinterseer fellmoon boots with his sports store, but the man was also Henry Ford's ski instructor. Yes, the real one ...

Zitat Icon

My wife Nicole and I have been here for a year now, and we feel very welcome.

Manager Helmut Werner

"My wife Nicole and I have been here for a year now, and we feel very welcome," says Werner, who stays with Heino in the heart of the Gamsstadt with a view of the Streif. Racing is a must! "On Sunday, we might even watch the slalom live!"

The Ehrlich and Hinterseer families officially kicked off the party
Nice to see that Kitzbühel is actually still in Kitzbühel hands. At least when it came to the start of the party series in the course of the Hahenkamm Race.

Hansi with Romana Hinterseer on the Seidlalm (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Daniel Scharinger)
Hansi with Romana Hinterseer on the Seidlalm
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Daniel Scharinger)

While Kitz icon Hansi Hinterseer invited his wife Romana and guests to the big film show at his beloved Seidlalm, the night was already being turned into day at the other end of town with champagne and loud disco beats.

Series of pictures from the Kitz Legends Night: 

Franz Klammer with his wife Eva (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Franz Klammer with his wife Eva
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Wilhlem, Ulli and Herta Ehrlich (from left) at the Grand Tirolia (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Wilhlem, Ulli and Herta Ehrlich (from left) at the Grand Tirolia
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

Kitz Legends Night at the luxury hotel with national hero Franz Klammer
Ski legends such as our national hero Franz Klammer and the German Hahnenkamm winner Thomas Dreßen were celebrated by those present at the Kitz Legends Night at the luxury Grand Tirolia hotel. Including the Sportalm family Ehrlich. Company founder Wilhelm with his wife Herta and daughter Ulli, who has long since taken over the reins of the traditional company, are looking forward to exciting races.

Leon Löwentraut: He wants to make his home here soon
It was also a full house at Lena Heidrich 's Galerie Hartinger in the heart of Kitzbühel, where artist Leon Löwentraut exhibited his works.

Lena Heidrich with Leon Löwentraut (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Lena Heidrich with Leon Löwentraut
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

In front of guests such as DJ Ötzi and Heinz Kinigadner, he also revealed that his grandfather once lived in the town. "I want to live here too," said the Düsseldorf native. Well then ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
