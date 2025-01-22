"Krone" in Kitzbühel
Heino (86) shows the other face of the Gamsstadt
Wednesday saw the start of the party series in the course of the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel. The "Krone" was a guest of Kitz legend Klaus Rohrer-Haslmayr in Aurach and at the big film show of Kitz icon Hansi Hinterseer with wife Romana on the Seidlalm.
Kitzbühel doesn't always have to be associated with a great deal of hype when it becomes the ski Mecca of the Alps every year. In Aurach, just a stone's throw away from the Streif, these days are also celebrated, but in a more relaxed way.
Brettljause and feeding the wild animals
As a guest of Klaus Rohrer-Haslmayr, he invited entrepreneur's wife Sissy Stumpf as well as folk song giant Heino and manager Helmut Werner to a snack followed by feeding the wild animals - and perhaps a schnapps or two afterwards.
The host is known in the city like a colorful dog. Not only did he once make the famous Hansi Hinterseer fellmoon boots with his sports store, but the man was also Henry Ford's ski instructor. Yes, the real one ...
My wife Nicole and I have been here for a year now, and we feel very welcome.
Manager Helmut Werner
"My wife Nicole and I have been here for a year now, and we feel very welcome," says Werner, who stays with Heino in the heart of the Gamsstadt with a view of the Streif. Racing is a must! "On Sunday, we might even watch the slalom live!"
The Ehrlich and Hinterseer families officially kicked off the party
Nice to see that Kitzbühel is actually still in Kitzbühel hands. At least when it came to the start of the party series in the course of the Hahenkamm Race.
While Kitz icon Hansi Hinterseer invited his wife Romana and guests to the big film show at his beloved Seidlalm, the night was already being turned into day at the other end of town with champagne and loud disco beats.
Series of pictures from the Kitz Legends Night:
Kitz Legends Night at the luxury hotel with national hero Franz Klammer
Ski legends such as our national hero Franz Klammer and the German Hahnenkamm winner Thomas Dreßen were celebrated by those present at the Kitz Legends Night at the luxury Grand Tirolia hotel. Including the Sportalm family Ehrlich. Company founder Wilhelm with his wife Herta and daughter Ulli, who has long since taken over the reins of the traditional company, are looking forward to exciting races.
Leon Löwentraut: He wants to make his home here soon
It was also a full house at Lena Heidrich 's Galerie Hartinger in the heart of Kitzbühel, where artist Leon Löwentraut exhibited his works.
In front of guests such as DJ Ötzi and Heinz Kinigadner, he also revealed that his grandfather once lived in the town. "I want to live here too," said the Düsseldorf native. Well then ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.