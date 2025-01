How a vegan bacon dumpling is causing a stir

From the outside, it looks like any other dumpling. But its insides are the subject of heated debate: the vegan bacon or hash brown dumpling. Since Gasthaus Stiftskeller from St. Florian presented the culinary novelty on social media, the comments have been piling up: "Disenchanting a bacon dumpling, an unparalleled impertinence", "Is there pulp inside?", or "Hash or bacon is not vegan" are just some of the critical messages. One lady even took the trouble to post a photo of "real" hash brown dumplings.