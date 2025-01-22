TU also celebrates success
University of Vienna shines again: 6 subjects in the top 100
The University of Vienna once again secured six places in the top 100 in the Times Higher Education (THE) subject rankings, including 23rd place in the humanities. TU Wien achieved 79th place in computer sciences, while the Medical University of Vienna fell out of the top 100 group in medicine/health sciences.
The ranking includes assessments in eleven subject areas. With its top ranking in the humanities, the University of Vienna was able to move up four places compared to the previous year. It achieved 44th place in the social sciences (previously 45th), 45th place in law (previously 41st), 51st place in psychology (previously 54th), 70th place in education (previously 97th) and 97th place in life sciences (previously 99th). TU Wien climbed from 84th to 79th place in computer sciences.
In contrast, there were no top 100 places for Austrian universities in economics, engineering, medicine/health sciences and natural sciences/mathematics.
US and British universities remain top
The rankings continue to be led by universities from the USA and the UK, which dominate in all eleven categories. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University each occupy the top spot in three subject groups, Oxford and Harvard in two each, and the California Institute of Technology in one.
China also in the top ten
Outside the Anglo-American region, China is particularly impressive with top ten rankings: Peking University and Tsinghua University in economics and the University of Hong Kong, Peking University and Tsinghua University in education. From continental Europe, only ETH Zurich made it into the top ten. It ranks fourth in computer sciences, ninth in natural sciences/mathematics and tenth in engineering.
