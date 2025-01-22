“He struck out of nowhere, for no reason at all”

The unemployed Burgenlander was supposed to have started a job at the beginning of January. "But it was too risky for the boss. You don't know how it's all going to turn out here," said the defendant in front of the senate of lay judges at Eisenstadt Regional Court. So the father of two, who lives alone, still has to make do with 804 euros a month. His wife has long since moved out. The two children, now aged 9 and 5, are living with someone else.