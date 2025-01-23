Vorteilswelt
Trial in Innsbruck

Fatal explosion at waste disposal company: women on trial

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 06:00

Following the terrible explosion at a Tyrolean waste disposal company, two female employees stood trial as hazardous goods officers on Wednesday. They denied guilt. Now an expert witness has his say.

The drama unfolded in December 2023: the employee (57) unloaded a container of empty and half-empty spray cans from a hazardous waste collection from his truck at the waste disposal company in Unterland. However, the 200-liter metal drum exploded due to the pressure inside and seriously injured the man. He was resuscitated on site, but died the following day.

All drivers are trained in the correct handling of such transports.

Die Erstangeklagte beim Prozess

Metal barrel unsuitable, two women charged
The investigation focused on two women (51 and 52 years old) who were deeply affected by the tragic death of their colleague. However, they did not consider themselves to be responsible for the explosion. According to the indictment, however, they allegedly failed to adequately inspect the dangerous goods transport and, if necessary, replace the metal drum with a suitable container. "All drivers are trained in the correct handling of such transports," argued the first defendant against the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The trial took place in the jury courtroom, but falls under the jurisdiction of a single judge. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)
The trial took place in the jury courtroom, but falls under the jurisdiction of a single judge.
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)

Reference to driver training
In addition, the driver - and the company's drivers in general - should not have loaded the load in this form in the first place based on this knowledge. The company itself had not checked the criminally relevant load before unloading, but the driver training and the "principle of trust" applied.

Random checks are common practice
The second defendant argued almost identically. "If the driver notices that the barrel has the wrong lid for the load, he is not allowed to take it with him in the first place," she emphasized. "He should also have reported it to us," added the deputy dangerous goods officer. She also admitted: "I'm not out there every day, but I always carry out spot checks."

The municipality is at the beginning of this unfortunate chain

Der Verteidiger der Erstangeklagten

The defense lawyers of the two women had also pointed out their innocence. There is also a certain responsibility of the "sender", in this case the municipality from whose waste collection the spray cans originated. "The municipality is at the beginning of this unfortunate chain," said the first defendant's defense lawyer.

After around six hours, the trial was adjourned. At the next hearing, an expert witness will be called to shed light on the circumstances. The women are presumed innocent.

