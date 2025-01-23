Fatal explosion at waste disposal company: women on trial

Metal barrel unsuitable, two women charged

The investigation focused on two women (51 and 52 years old) who were deeply affected by the tragic death of their colleague. However, they did not consider themselves to be responsible for the explosion. According to the indictment, however, they allegedly failed to adequately inspect the dangerous goods transport and, if necessary, replace the metal drum with a suitable container. "All drivers are trained in the correct handling of such transports," argued the first defendant against the charge of involuntary manslaughter.