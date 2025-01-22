"Krone" commentary
Travel thoughts: new destinations & World Ski Championships
Christmas is over, and so is the vacation fair in Vienna, which has put a lot of interesting travel ideas in my head. Many tour operators' early booking campaigns come to an end in February, as it has become clear in recent years that those who book earlier enjoy two advantages - a better price and a wider choice. If you wait longer, you have to take what's left, is the message here.
Beach vacations in Croatia, Italy, Greece and Spain are particularly popular - and yes, the North Sea and Baltic Sea are also increasingly coming into focus. Because not everyone loves the often very hot temperatures in the south. This is why AUA is flying directly to Sylt from Vienna this summer, making the North Sea island easier to reach. Other new destinations: Edinburgh, Burgas and the Lofoten Islands.
Something else I noticed positively - Emirates is now flying the Vienna-Dubai route with the new Premium Economy Class. As far as cruises are concerned, we can see that they are becoming more popular with holidaymakers again and that the new ships also have improved environmental standards. On 9 April, the "Mein Schiff Relax" is christened in Málaga; the supporting program includes a concert by Robbie Williams.
The World Ski Championships take place in Saalbach from February 4 to 16, putting Austria back in the international spotlight as a ski destination. However, Austrians also love Austria as a vacation destination, both in summer and winter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
