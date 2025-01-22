Rapids community service:
“That’s where I talked myself into a vortex”
Rapids' Nikolaus Wurmbrand is the top favorite in the Lotteries Young Star competition after his Copenhagen gala. He has passed his A-levels and his driving test - and now the civilian servant is getting off to a flying start.
"The target was set a little too high, we're not the favorites, I got myself into a whirlwind," says Nikolaus Wurmbrand, laughing about his interview premiere today. Because he had announced in front of the TV cameras in an adrenaline rush that he was now "going to win this thing". He was talking about the Conference League...
After Gala, his name popped up everywhere
Shortly before that, the now 19-year-old had almost single-handedly shot Rapid into the round of 16 with a brace against FC Copenhagen in a 3-0 win - that's when his star rose on December 19. "Two goals against Copenhagen - it's normal that his name popped up everywhere," admits Head of Sport Markus Katzer. And can now block all inquiries with a clear conscience. Because Rapid had already extended his contract with the talented striker until 2028. Incidentally, Wurmbrand's father, a lawyer, helped negotiate the details as an advisor. His parents had also insisted that the junior complete his A-levels at a "normal" grammar school. So no transfer to a sports school, where training is taken into account.
"Training was more important, there are no guarantees in soccer," said Wurmbrand with understanding. "But I missed the morning training sessions at Rapid II." Which is why he put in extra shifts in the weight room and Steffen Hofmann and Martin Hiden also completed special training sessions with him. Wurmbrand fought his way through, overcoming a torn cruciate ligament and two muscle injuries.
And is now a permanent fixture in Rapids' offense in the spring - as Guido Burgstaller is out - alongside Beljo and Mmaee. With his height (1.73 meters) and his whirling style of play, he is reminiscent of Jimmy Hoffer: "I saw the 7:0 against Salzburg on video, there may be parallels," the striker smiles at the comparison. "But I was inspired by Ronaldo."
A professional career was also possible in tennis
For the time being, however, the tennis fan (a professional career was also possible in this sport) has to "collect minutes and establish myself" with the Klauß squad. Every game in the Hütteldorfer Hexenkessel is still something special. But he has the nervousness under control: "When the whistle blows, I'm in focus." And Rapid is currently a 24/7 job for the 19-year-old - because he is currently doing his community service at the club. Training, matches and regeneration are taken into account.
Maybach - Austria's youngest debutant
Oh yes, Wurmbrand wasn't really able to enjoy his Copenhagen gala either - despite many congratulations: "I was awake until 4 a.m. and had a driving test the next day." That was also passed. It's going well. And a first title beckons. The Rapid weapon is one of the top favorites in the Lotteries Young Star competition. At the first interim stage, he was second behind Marco Sulzner (LASK). Also exciting is a purple jewel Philipp Maybach. At the age of 16 years, eight months and four days, the "six-man" celebrated his debut in the 1:1 draw against Hartberg as the youngest Austrian in Bundesliga history. The 17-year-old has made five appearances for the professionals in the league so far - he is being built up carefully.
Gerlinde Wohlauf from Lotteries, who has been presenting and supporting the young star election as part of the "Krone" footballer election for many years, says: "I am always fascinated by the new talents that our country produces! And I can testify that the young star vote is an ideal springboard for the winner. And also for the runners-up."
"Football is simply a great instrument"
She also emphasizes: "When the decision is made to continue a cooperation (even such a successful one!), we always have to ask ourselves the question: 'Is it still up to date, do we need something new, something different, etc.? " To be able to confirm that the Lotteries' Young Star vote is once again so well received by athletes, readers and sports enthusiasts and that so many want to take part and promote their favorites. Soccer is simply a great tool!"
THE partner in Austrian sport
Wohlauf comments on the lotteries' motivation: "We, Austrian Lotteries, are simply THE partner in Austrian sport. Thanks to our funds, the pot of sports funding is filled year after year with (most recently) 120 million euros per year. The Austrian Olympic Committee, the Austrian Paralympic Committee, Austrian Sports Aid and the Sport Austria Finals are all on our list of sponsors. Because sport is an increasingly important unifying tool in the areas of health, team spirit, society itself and, last but not least, an enormous economic factor."
