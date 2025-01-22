“That’s where I talked myself into a vortex”

Maybach - Austria's youngest debutant

Oh yes, Wurmbrand wasn't really able to enjoy his Copenhagen gala either - despite many congratulations: "I was awake until 4 a.m. and had a driving test the next day." That was also passed. It's going well. And a first title beckons. The Rapid weapon is one of the top favorites in the Lotteries Young Star competition. At the first interim stage, he was second behind Marco Sulzner (LASK). Also exciting is a purple jewel Philipp Maybach. At the age of 16 years, eight months and four days, the "six-man" celebrated his debut in the 1:1 draw against Hartberg as the youngest Austrian in Bundesliga history. The 17-year-old has made five appearances for the professionals in the league so far - he is being built up carefully.