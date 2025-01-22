Fierce accusations and trench warfare in parliament

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and his party are not sparing with their attacks on the ÖVP and the FPÖ's future chancellor Herbert Kickl. They hold up quotes from the recent past, dripping with mutual dislike, to Black and Blue. Babler to Kickl: "You railed about the swingers' club of the power-hungry, today you're swinging along nicely." It goes back and forth, even the Greens join in the grumbling. Who is to blame for the domestic political chaos of recent months? The ÖVP around leader Christian Stocker and the NEOS have singled out Babler and his entourage. But there is also some focus on this within the SPÖ, as the "Krone" learned from frustrated negotiators.