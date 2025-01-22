Vorteilswelt
Team boss thrilled:

German writes Formula 1 history

22.01.2025 11:42

The German Laura Müller is making Formula 1 history! She is the first woman in the premier class to be promoted to race engineer - alongside Esteban Ocon.

The 2025 Formula 1 season begins for Haas with several new additions. In addition to Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman, two new race engineers are also joining the US team. And there is a first: Laura Müller from Germany is the first woman to take on this position in the history of Formula 1.

This also means that even if the German Nico Hülkenberg leaves the team in 2025 to race for Sauber, the racing team will continue to rely on German expertise.

Ocon will have a new female race engineer at his side next season.
Ocon will have a new female race engineer at his side next season.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Müller is well known in motorsport. In 2021, she worked as a race engineer for Abt in the DTM and looked after the team there. But her wealth of experience goes far beyond that. Before her time in the DTM, she gained valuable expertise in the WEC endurance world championship. She then moved to Haas, where she most recently worked as a performance engineer.

Müller, who studied automotive engineering in Munich, will work closely with Esteban Ocon on setup and will be his direct contact during the sessions. As a race engineer, she remains in constant communication with the Frenchman via radio - a dialog of which excerpts can often be heard on live TV.

Even more female power at Haas
Team boss Ayao Komatsu is delighted: "She is very determined and hard-working, her attitude to work is really impressive. The team now has more female employees in its ranks than ever before. But I didn't choose Laura because she's a woman. We don't look at nationality or gender. It doesn't matter - it's the work that counts. I think she is the right choice."

Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu
Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu
(Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Bryn Lennon)

In addition to Laura Müller, another woman will also take on an important position: Carine Cridelich, who previously worked for the Racing Bulls, will become the US team's new Head of Strategy.

Ann Sophie Walten

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

