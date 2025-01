“Ex” back at Hamilton’s side after two years

In March 2023, Cullen and Hamilton announced that they would be going their separate ways after seven years together. Officially, it was said that the New Zealander was looking for new challenges and wanted to spend more time with her family, but rumors quickly spread in Formula 1 circles that the duo had fallen out. "I am so grateful that she has accompanied me on this journey. She is one of my closest friends and will remain so," Hamilton denied any reports at the time.