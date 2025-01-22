Burgenland in the bright glow of Michelin stars

From Eselböck to Stiegl

In the spotlight from Burgenland were Barbara Eselböck (Service Award) and Alain "Zwei Sterne" Weissgerber from Taubenkobel in Schützen am Gebirge, Hannes Tschida from Gasthaus Zum fröhlichen Arbeiter in Apetlon, Thomas Daniel Pugel from Restaurant Fossil in Purbach, Oliver Wiegand from Blaue Gans in Weiden am See, Philipp Kroboth from Am Mahrbach in Königsdorf and Werner Tschiedel from Ziegelwerk-Gasthaus in Wimpassing an der Leitha. Max Stiegl from Gut Purbach was also among the top league restaurants. Delicious comment from the head chef of a small country inn: "Great joy, we have brought the star home again."