Highest culinary delights
Burgenland in the bright glow of Michelin stars
Mhhhh, an evening of fine taste! For the first time since 2009, the internationally renowned Michelin Guide once again presented the best restaurants in Austria. Among the winners from Burgenland were Alain Weissgerber and Max Stiegl.
The atmosphere was tense on Tuesday evening at Hangar7 in Salzburg. Many master chefs from all over Austria had been invited, but no one knew who could boast one or more Michelin stars. In a festive ceremony, the organizer revealed the closely guarded secrets. Applause broke out when the winners were announced.
From Eselböck to Stiegl
In the spotlight from Burgenland were Barbara Eselböck (Service Award) and Alain "Zwei Sterne" Weissgerber from Taubenkobel in Schützen am Gebirge, Hannes Tschida from Gasthaus Zum fröhlichen Arbeiter in Apetlon, Thomas Daniel Pugel from Restaurant Fossil in Purbach, Oliver Wiegand from Blaue Gans in Weiden am See, Philipp Kroboth from Am Mahrbach in Königsdorf and Werner Tschiedel from Ziegelwerk-Gasthaus in Wimpassing an der Leitha. Max Stiegl from Gut Purbach was also among the top league restaurants. Delicious comment from the head chef of a small country inn: "Great joy, we have brought the star home again."
About the guide
The Michelin Guide rates restaurants according to five globally standardized criteria: quality, the chefs' craftsmanship, the originality of the dishes and the consistency of performance - both in the long term and with regard to the entire menu. The assessments are carried out by full-time, anonymous inspectors who conduct their tests according to clearly defined and objective standards. In future, assessments will be carried out once a year in Austria.
Wine Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep, wine tourism managing director Christian Zechmeister, winegrowing president Andreas Liegenfeld and the marketing manager of Burgenland Tourism, Kurt Kaiser, were delighted with the glamorous gala evening.
The awards are a milestone for Burgenland as a culinary destination. These successes fit in impressively with the strategy of our "Genussland".
Geschäftsführer Didi Tunkel
First-class gourmet destination
In line with the results, the vinophile trio Oschep, Zechmeister and Liegenfeld summed it up as follows: "This harmonious interplay of first-class cuisine and top regional wines makes Burgenland a first-class gourmet destination."
Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer can only agree: "The high quality of the cuisine is crucial for the well-being of our guests."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.