“I can’t and won’t cancel Goethe”

Whole classes read her books

German teachers, says Reichl, not only use excerpts from her book, but even read it as class reading. "I think that's really crazy." In this respect, the move to a book for pupils was logical: in the thin volume "But Make it Classy!" (Carlsen, 11 euros), the author provides an overview of the most important perennial favorites in the school canon - from Gryphius to E.T.A. Hoffmann. "There are always three works per era - two classics and a selection of mine." So next to Friedrich Schiller is Luise Adelgunde Victorie Gottsched and next to Joseph von Eichendorff is Bettina von Arnim. "There have always been women who write."