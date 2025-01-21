A mechanical engineering student opened the Streif show

It "clicked" on the way to the mousetrap

No sooner said than done: Böck - who has since started studying mechanical engineering in Vienna - used the women's World Cup races in St. Anton at the beginning of January as a warm-up exercise before getting serious on the Streif for the first time yesterday. "On the approach to the Mausefalle, I really realized what I was doing," explains Kilian. "But after I landed the jump cleanly, it was a good feeling. But I didn't take any big risks - it was primarily a sightseeing ride." He doesn't want to take any unnecessary risks in the next few days either, but: "I'd like to speed up a bit more, push it a little more."