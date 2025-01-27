Readers ask
Why tendon pain when running?
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Sabine K. (45): "I like jogging. But why do my tendons hurt when I run?"
Univ.-Prof. Dr. Radek Hart, Ph.D., FRCS, MHA, Senior Physician at the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Ottakring Clinic in Vienna: " Running is an increasingly popular leisure activity, even in winter, but many of us suffer from tendons that are consequently overloaded and therefore painful. This can affect the ligament below the kneecap (jumper's knee), the ligament on the outside of the knee (runner's knee), the Achilles tendon and the muscles and tendons on the front of the lower leg or foot.
Everyone has an individual load capacity of the tendons (depending on age, heredity, etc.), but this can hardly be influenced. What we can influence, however, is the chosen load or running style, shoes (flexible sole), choice of terrain and preparation (warm-up) before the run.
The correct technique is a smooth, silent and short stride with a forefoot strike and a slight forward bend of the body! A long, noisy stride, which overloads the ligaments around the knee and the sole, is particularly faulty. Stepping on the entire foot or even on the heel leads to overloading of the tendons, especially the Achilles tendon.
The nature of the ground you run on is also very important! If possible, always choose natural terrain for running (forest, grass, unpaved paths, etc.) and avoid hard surfaces such as concrete or asphalt. Even the best running shoes cannot replace soft ground.
