Why tendon pain when running?

Univ.-Prof. Dr. Radek Hart, Ph.D., FRCS, MHA, Senior Physician at the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Ottakring Clinic in Vienna: " Running is an increasingly popular leisure activity, even in winter, but many of us suffer from tendons that are consequently overloaded and therefore painful. This can affect the ligament below the kneecap (jumper's knee), the ligament on the outside of the knee (runner's knee), the Achilles tendon and the muscles and tendons on the front of the lower leg or foot.