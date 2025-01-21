“The Greens will kiss Doskozil’s feet”

At the beginning of the program, the focus was on Burgenland. Glawischnig: "Doskozil has clearly been strongly confirmed as the father of the province. I thought that yesterday was exactly the last Gallic village in the whole of Europe to put up resistance. With a social democratic orientation. A bit of right-wing blinking on migration and asylum policy and almost communist economic policy with the state of Burgenland interfering in almost all economic areas." Mölzer reacts aggressively. "The only surprise for me was that the Greens only just made it into parliament. Please, that wasn't a huge victory, it was only by one and a half percent. That was the only imponderable, whether the Greens would get in or not."