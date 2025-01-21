Mölzer on the offensive
“The Greens will kiss Doskozil’s feet”
In the current political duel on krone.tv, Andreas Mölzer and Eva Glawischnig are once again having a very heated discussion about the Burgenland election and the full climate brake in the austerity package of the future blue-black federal government.
At the beginning of the program, the focus was on Burgenland. Glawischnig: "Doskozil has clearly been strongly confirmed as the father of the province. I thought that yesterday was exactly the last Gallic village in the whole of Europe to put up resistance. With a social democratic orientation. A bit of right-wing blinking on migration and asylum policy and almost communist economic policy with the state of Burgenland interfering in almost all economic areas." Mölzer reacts aggressively. "The only surprise for me was that the Greens only just made it into parliament. Please, that wasn't a huge victory, it was only by one and a half percent. That was the only imponderable, whether the Greens would get in or not."
Greens are going down the drain?
Glawischnig: "There is a lot of agreement in terms of content between the Greens and the SPÖ. I believe that a red-green Burgenland counter-model to the future blue-black federal government could be interesting for Doskozil." Mölzer: "It may well be that the Greens are of course the most convenient coalition partner. Because they are small and weak and will kiss his feet so that they can be in the government. And it's a sign of survival for the battered party, which is in decline everywhere and has only just survived in Burgenland."
Hofer's tried smile
Mölzer is more in favor of a red-blue coalition in Burgenland: "If Doskozil creates an alternative program to the black-blue history in federal politics, that would probably be good for him strategically. And it wouldn't be bad for Burgenland either, from my point of view of course. And Hofer and Doskozil are also a good match on a personal level." Glawischnig replies: "Well, I don't know who's kissing whose feet now. But that sounds a bit meek. And also very anxious that the FPÖ is not ignored. I do believe that there have been some within the party who have said: Well, Hofer's trees don't grow to the sky either. And Hofer's smile seemed a bit contrived." Mölzer: "Well, I don't believe that."
