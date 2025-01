Salzburg ÖVP negotiates coalition in Vienna

Following the agreement on a rough budget framework, detailed coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP have been underway since Monday. Salzburg is not only represented in the FPÖ, for which Marlene Svazek and Volker Reifenberger from Salzburg are also negotiating. For the ÖVP, state councillors Stefan Schnöll is negotiating in Vienna in the Infrastructure, Mobility and Digitalization Group and Josef Schwaiger, who is sitting at the same table as Svazek in the Agriculture, Environmental Protection, Climate and Municipalities Group and will start tomorrow, Tuesday.