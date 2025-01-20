“The wind from Vienna” blows into the provinces

The ÖVP is stuck in a negative trend - as voters in Burgenland also showed on Sunday. At minus 8.6 percentage points, the loss was nevertheless less than in Styria (minus 9.2%). "This was not a day of celebration for the ÖVP," admits Deputy Governor Manuela Khom. "I'm not one of those who say it's his or her fault. But of course: the wind from Vienna will also have made itself felt in Burgenland." Another pawn sacrifice? In any case, the local council elections in Lower Austria on Sunday will be watched with excitement, as dozens of ÖVP mayors in Styria will also be fighting for their jobs in March.