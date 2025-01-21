Vorteilswelt
Sturm president

“We have already achieved sensational things!”

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 12:30

The "Krone" asked president Christian Jauk for an interview ahead of the match in Bergamo. The "black boss" talks about hopes against Atalanta, the sustainability of the Höjlund millions, the departure of key players and repeating the double.

"Krone": Sturm go into the match against Europa League winners Bergamo as underdogs. What gives the Sturm president hope of a surprise?
Christian Jauk: Atalanta is a top European team, we want to sell ourselves as expensively as possible. We've done that quite well so far. That should give us confidence.

The biggest transfer in Sturm's history was Rasmus Höjlund to Atalanta. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
The biggest transfer in Sturm's history was Rasmus Höjlund to Atalanta.
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

The million-euro deal with Rasmus Höjlund to Atalanta has helped Sturm reach a new level of development - are you grateful to Bergamo? How important was this transfer? And how were the millions invested?
It's true that Höjlund was the first transfer with a double-digit million sum in Sturm's history. Before that, however, there was already the sale of Yeboah. Most of the money was reinvested in the team. Part of the money always goes into improving the infrastructure and developing the club. Sturm today is no longer comparable to Sturm ten years ago. We have achieved sensational things.

Away from the European Cup, it's going to be a hot spring: How strong do you still see the team after the departures of Biereth, Yardimci and Gazibegovic? Can these departures be compensated for? 
 Change is a side effect of success. This challenge must be mastered in soccer. At the same time, new opportunities arise for other players. In the past, players used to leave the club without significant transfer income, but now there are often double-digit million sums that flow back into strengthening the team and the club.

Jauk with the championship medal. (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Jauk with the championship medal.
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

Do you think a repeat of the double is possible?
Without sporting success and transfers, we are lagging behind the possibilities of Vienna, Linz and Salzburg in Graz. Fortunately, our successes are above that. The basis for this is our hard work. I would caution against expecting too much, but as the winter champions we are looking forward to the spring with confidence. Only with the heart and passion of the entire Sturm family can dreams come true.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Volker Silli
Volker Silli
