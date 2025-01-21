“We have already achieved sensational things!”

The million-euro deal with Rasmus Höjlund to Atalanta has helped Sturm reach a new level of development - are you grateful to Bergamo? How important was this transfer? And how were the millions invested?

It's true that Höjlund was the first transfer with a double-digit million sum in Sturm's history. Before that, however, there was already the sale of Yeboah. Most of the money was reinvested in the team. Part of the money always goes into improving the infrastructure and developing the club. Sturm today is no longer comparable to Sturm ten years ago. We have achieved sensational things.