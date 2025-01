Kastner boss: “The city must finally react!”

Kastner is undoubtedly the flagship of Graz city center retail. However, the ongoing crisis since the pandemic has not left the traditional department store (founded in 1873!) unscathed. A real effort has been made to turn the tide and it is now hoping to sail back into calmer seas. However, the current situation in the old town, with many empty stores and closures of traditional businesses such as the Sacher, is also weighing on Kastner's mind. CEO Martin Wäg is calling on the city government to finally take action.