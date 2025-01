The rumor mill was buzzing wildly about the reduction of boss Schwaiger's commitment to Salzburg League mid-table side Puch. But: "We're keeping the squad together so far. Now the boys can show that they have morale and character," emphasizes the boss like a prayer wheel. And indeed: Apart from supplementary players, only Gürcan (playing "co" at Hallwang) has so far dared to leave. Osman Uygur, who retired in the summer, has been reactivated in his place. Coach Pfeifenberger has also always signaled that he wants to stay. The signs point to Lukacevic and midfielder Bijelic staying. The ex-Lieferinger had 2nd division bottom team Horn and Polish second division side Tychy on his list. However, he postponed his sporting promotion.