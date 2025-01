Young dealer couple caught by police

From May to September 2024, the 32-year-old and the 20-year-old sold cannabis to several customers in the Villach area. This involved 470 grams. They probably didn't expect to be caught. During a house search, the police were able to seize 90 grams of cannabis, a small amount of cocaine and cash, which probably came from the sale of the narcotics. "The narcotics put up for sale have a street value of a good 5700", the police announced. The Villach residents will be charged. Further investigations still have to be carried out.