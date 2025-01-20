Kiev wants to bring refugees back from Germany

The population is dwindling

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than 1.1 million Ukrainians have fled to Germany - more than to any other country. Today, only 32 million people live in the areas controlled by the government in Kiev. At the time of independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, there were still 52 million in the whole of Ukraine, according to government figures. The number of Ukrainians living abroad is estimated by the government to be between 20 and 25 million.