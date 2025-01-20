Vorteilswelt
"Don't be a burden"

Kiev wants to bring refugees back from Germany

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 10:21

The Ukrainian government now wants to step up its efforts to encourage the return of war refugees living in Germany.

"A considerable number of Ukrainians are seriously considering returning home," said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov. To this end, so-called "Unity Hubs" are planned in Berlin and later in other locations to support refugees with job and housing placement or educational opportunities.

Chernyshov prepared the opening of the centers last week during a visit to Berlin and heads a Ministry for National Unity, which was founded in December specifically for the return of refugees.

The population is dwindling
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than 1.1 million Ukrainians have fled to Germany - more than to any other country. Today, only 32 million people live in the areas controlled by the government in Kiev. At the time of independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, there were still 52 million in the whole of Ukraine, according to government figures. The number of Ukrainians living abroad is estimated by the government to be between 20 and 25 million.

Chernyshov told the German Press Agency that, in view of the population decline, workers are needed in Ukraine above all in arms production, the energy sector and reconstruction. These are "critical sectors". Returnees would be deferred from military service if they worked there. "So if you work in a power plant, you won't be called up. You have a guarantee."

But those Ukrainians who want to stay in Germany should also be supported in the "Unity Hubs", for example in their job search or professional qualifications. "They should not be a burden for the government," emphasized the minister.

