Trump dances “Y.M.C.A.” and invokes a new era

"When the sun sets tomorrow night, the invasion at our borders will have come to a halt," he continued. "All illegal border violators will be on their way back home in one form or another." As he had done during his election campaign, he made a blanket statement that migrants living in the country irregularly were criminals. Although there has been an increase in crime in some areas of the USA, experts attribute this to complex socio-political causes. There is no evidence of a crime wave caused by migrants, nor that this group commits crimes more frequently than natives.