"End of the decline"
Trump dances “Y.M.C.A.” and invokes a new era
Donald Trump's inauguration is scheduled for 12 noon (local time) on Monday. On the evening before the swearing-in, it was party time! At a rally, the future US president shook to the hit "Y.M.C.A." and promised that golden times were coming for the United States.
"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength, prosperity, dignity and pride," Trump cheered in front of thousands of people in a sports arena in Washington.
"When the sun sets tomorrow night, the invasion at our borders will have come to a halt," he continued. "All illegal border violators will be on their way back home in one form or another." As he had done during his election campaign, he made a blanket statement that migrants living in the country irregularly were criminals. Although there has been an increase in crime in some areas of the USA, experts attribute this to complex socio-political causes. There is no evidence of a crime wave caused by migrants, nor that this group commits crimes more frequently than natives.
Trump said that he would not hesitate to sign numerous resolutions on his first day in office. "Somebody said to me yesterday, "Sir, don't sign so many in one day. Let's do it over a period of weeks." I said, 'Hell, (...) we'll do it right at the beginning'."
Elon Musk appears with son X
Elon Musk was also allowed on stage during the rally - underscoring the US President-elect's close relationship with the wealthy entrepreneur. The tech billionaire, who owns the car manufacturer Tesla as well as the online platform X, appeared with his son X Æ A-Xii and caused euphoria in the audience. "Excuse me, little X has just followed me onto the stage. He's a very enthusiastic supporter, as you can see," Musk grinned.
"Y.M.C.A." on every street corner
Trump has been celebrated since the weekend by his supporters, who have traveled from all over the country especially for the swearing-in ceremony. Despite the cold and wet winter weather, the streets of the capital are filled with his supporters; they are wearing red caps with his slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) or are decked out in other fan paraphernalia with a Trump aesthetic. And on many corners, one song can be heard particularly often: "Y.M.C.A.".
Few songs connect as many people as this classic from the 1970s - the catchy chorus and the accompanying arm movements that draw the letters "Y.M.C.A." in the air are a dance that almost everyone knows. However, the song is also considered an unofficial anthem of the LGBTQ+ community. The lyrics, which describe life around the Young Men's Christian Association ("Y.M.C.A."), have been interpreted by many as a subtle reference to safe spaces for gay men - a topic that was still taboo at the time of the song's release more than 40 years ago.
Lead singer Willis has rejected this interpretation in the past, but the symbolic power remains. The fact that the song is now being associated with the Republican Trump of all people seems paradoxical to many: his party often advocates positions aimed at restricting LGBTQ+ rights and is strongly opposed to the rights of trans people, among other things.
