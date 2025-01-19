Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Never comes to rest

Ibu volcano has already erupted 1000 times this year

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 14:58

The Ibu volcano in eastern Indonesia has spewed ash over a thousand times in January. On Sunday, there was another strong eruption on the island of Halmahera, which belongs to the Moluccas archipelago, in which ash was thrown 1.5 kilometers into the sky.

0 Kommentare

"The ash was gray, of medium to strong intensity and moved to the southwest," reported the Indonesian Geological Agency. A loud rumbling could be heard as far as the observation post on Mount Ibu, it added. According to the authority, the volcano was active 17 times on Sunday alone.

Evacuation of six villages ordered
The Ibu volcano last erupted on Wednesday, spewing a cloud of smoke and ash up to four kilometers high into the sky. The Indonesian authorities immediately declared the highest alert level and ordered the evacuation of six villages with a total of 3,000 inhabitants.

By Sunday, however, only 517 people from the nearest village had left their homes. Many refused to leave, arguing that it was harvest time. The authorities are still trying to convince them of the need to evacuate.

Indonesia's most active volcano
Ibu is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. Volcanic activity has increased significantly since June last year. Indonesia, with its more than 17,000 islands, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where several earth plates collide. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are therefore a frequent occurrence there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf