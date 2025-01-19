Never comes to rest
Ibu volcano has already erupted 1000 times this year
The Ibu volcano in eastern Indonesia has spewed ash over a thousand times in January. On Sunday, there was another strong eruption on the island of Halmahera, which belongs to the Moluccas archipelago, in which ash was thrown 1.5 kilometers into the sky.
"The ash was gray, of medium to strong intensity and moved to the southwest," reported the Indonesian Geological Agency. A loud rumbling could be heard as far as the observation post on Mount Ibu, it added. According to the authority, the volcano was active 17 times on Sunday alone.
Evacuation of six villages ordered
The Ibu volcano last erupted on Wednesday, spewing a cloud of smoke and ash up to four kilometers high into the sky. The Indonesian authorities immediately declared the highest alert level and ordered the evacuation of six villages with a total of 3,000 inhabitants.
By Sunday, however, only 517 people from the nearest village had left their homes. Many refused to leave, arguing that it was harvest time. The authorities are still trying to convince them of the need to evacuate.
Indonesia's most active volcano
Ibu is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. Volcanic activity has increased significantly since June last year. Indonesia, with its more than 17,000 islands, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where several earth plates collide. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are therefore a frequent occurrence there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
